A distress signal from the port

What happened on Tuesday night at the port of Piraeus, where a man was thrown into the sea by the crew of a ferry, shows that drastic changes are urgently needed in maritime transport.

It is worrying that this particular incident happened on a ferry owned by a large company in the country’s largest port.

The lack of professionalism, infrastructure and organization is magnified by the fact that semi-professional businesses also operate in the sector, while the relevant state agencies responsible for supervising maritime transport stand by idly.

We must not relive a terrible accident like the deadly train wreck at Tempe for authorities to take this seriously.