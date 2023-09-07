OPINION

A distress signal from the port

What happened on Tuesday night at the port of Piraeus, where a man was thrown into the sea by the crew of a ferry, shows that drastic changes are urgently needed in maritime transport. 

It is worrying that this particular incident happened on a ferry owned by a large company in the country’s largest port. 

The lack of professionalism, infrastructure and organization is magnified by the fact that semi-professional businesses also operate in the sector, while the relevant state agencies responsible for supervising maritime transport stand by idly.

We must not relive a terrible accident like the deadly train wreck at Tempe for authorities to take this seriously.

