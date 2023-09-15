OPINION

A shield against disaster

The cost of natural disasters is becoming increasingly unbearable. It is easy to say that infrastructure and buildings must be more resilient, but it is impossible to tear the entire country down and rebuild it from scratch, with new safety and protection standards.

What can be done to protect the people’s assets is for old and new constructions to be insured. This is already the case throughout the rest of Europe and it is high time it became a part of the Greek mentality too.

