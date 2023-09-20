Inspiring the rumor mill

The political rumor mill adores gossip and, of course, conspiracies. The appearance of newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis, who arrived from the United States, was bound to ignite people’s imagination. His arrival and candidacy for the leadership of the main opposition brought life, excitement. “Do you think Biden sent him?” and “Something big is going on here!” are some of the comments that are persistently heard. The more “sophisticated” commentators cite “evidence” and information that cannot be refuted, such as an old photo of the would-be SYRIZA leader with then-senator Joe Biden (Kasselakis worked as a volunteer on Biden’s staff for the 2008 presidential election).

Hearing all this made me nostalgic for my life as a correspondent in the US. I remember a Greek lawmaker chasing George Stephanopoulos when he worked in the White House for a photo. When he finally cornered him at an event for Greek Americans, a short dialogue ensued: “How are you?” “Good,” “Are you visiting?” “Good.” After the fifth “Good,” the conversation was over. In two weeks, however, the photo was published in a paper with the caption, “Mr X explaining in detail Greek national issues to Mr Stephanopoulos at the White House.”

Another time I was passing by a central cafe in Athens. One young man had an ID hanging from his neck that indicated he worked for the US Congress. He had impressed his interlocutors. When he saw me he seemed to feel embarrassed and said, “You know I just arrived from the airport.” I asked where he worked and he replied “for Congressman X.” Always the reporter, I called this congressman’s office when I got back to Washington. I asked to be connected to their Greek co-worker. The operator asked me “Papa…who?” and after I told her his name again she replied, “I don’t know who you are looking for, we don’t have anyone with that name here.”

But my favorite story is the one about another unlikely guy from a rural town. We had met during one of his visits to the US. He called me and left a message: “Please call at 7 p.m., Greek time, on such-and-such a number.” I called that number. A gentleman answered and asked me who I wanted to speak to. From the voices in the background, I gathered I had probably called a coffee house, when it was most busy. The coffee shop owner held the phone and shouted as loud as he could: “Mr George? You have a call from Washington.”

And just so that there are no misunderstandings. Kasselakis is not like any of those people. He just saw an opportunity in a decaying political system, took the plane and came, turning politics upside down. His arrival benefited and inspired today’s political rumor mill.