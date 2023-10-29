OPINION

Recognizable or competent?

In the recent regional elections, we witnessed the victory of TV personalities, athletes, and artists in the public’s preferences. This may be indicative of the prevailing trend and the increasing dominance of superficial PR campaigns over genuine substance.

However, it should also serve as a cautionary signal for the forthcoming European Parliament elections. Europe’s affairs are of utmost gravity. Historically, Greece has been represented in the European Parliament by esteemed individuals.

The government must carefully deliberate its options and make a decision regarding whether the European elections should be conducted using a party list system or if they are willing to take the risk of utilizing traditional ballot papers while disregarding the principle of “recognizability.”

