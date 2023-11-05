The perils of being alone at the top

Almost five months have passed since the general elections, and one month since the municipal and regional elections. Opinion polls validate what was observed during the voting process. There are no surprises, even though unprecedented disasters struck between the two races.

The government comfortably maintains its position at the top, a position it has held since July 2019. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his conservative administration, despite some irregularities and missteps in various areas, appear to possess Teflon-like qualities. While society may express discontent, particularly over the cost of living and law enforcement, there seems to be no viable avenue to channel that in a way that would disrupt the political balance or challenge Mitsotakis’ dominance.

This dominance, often accompanied by arrogance, is not sustainable in the long term, as it leads to the accumulation of disappointment and even anger, which may find expression in extreme political preferences. New Democracy derives comfort from its safe distance ahead of the main opposition party, which not only shows no signs of recovery but is sinking into oblivion.

SYRIZA’s decline, evident in the public in-fighting, is unsurprising, as the party that rose to power through opportunism is disintegrating in a similar manner.

Just as they behaved toward their political opponents in the past, they are now engaging in the same, if not worse, toward their internal rivals. Stefanos Kasselakis, SYRIZA’s new leader, is not to blame for this decline, as he stepped into a void and assumed control of a party he doesn’t know how to steer.

All the self-indulgent comrades of former party leader Alexis Tsipras, who have proven to be just as opportunistic as the inner circle of power, dare not speak about the party’s deterioration.

The exhibition of obstinacy, coupled with the new leader’s inexperience and his politically unsophisticated advisers, is driving the party toward sure dissolution. It may not even maintain its current form for next year’s European Parliament elections.

PASOK, meanwhile, despite gaining a few points in the polls and reaffirming its roots in the local elections, is not presenting itself as a meaningful political alternative.

Out of an inexplicable obsession with portraying themselves as the true anti-Mitsotakis candidates, the socialists undermine their own credibility.

PASOK does not need to invoke the icons of the past to energize its supporters in today’s world. There is a vast field for opposition due to the shortcomings and gaps in government policy. If exploited properly, they could secure the position they seek in a few months.

At the same time, communist KKE appears to be attracting more and more disaffected individuals seeking political shelter. This is undoubtedly thanks to party chief Dimitris Koutsoumbas, who has reached out to a wider audience without abandoning KKE’s anachronistic style.