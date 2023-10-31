John Sarbanes leaving the Congress

‘Greece is well-positioned to model a diverse energy portfolio that advances regional security imperatives while simultaneously accelerating a climate-friendly transition to clean energy solutions,’ US Congressman John Sarbanes told Kathimerini on a recent visit to Athens. [ANA]

The United States Congress, the Greek-American community, as well as Greece and Cyprus, will miss the leadership, ethical presence and sense of purpose of John Sarbanes, who, a few days ago, announced his intention not to seek re-election in 2024.

Throughout his career, Sarbanes was a reliable and steady voice of reason in support of Hellenic issues and someone Athens and Nicosia could count on for advice and assistance on important legislative actions.

The mild-mannered congressman, who was widely respected across the aisle, knew how to be effective without being loud.

A true public servant, he honored the legacy of his late father, Senator Paul Sarbanes, who, it is fair to say, was the most influential Greek American in US political history.

A member of the US House of Representatives for the last 17 years, Sarbanes has seen the level of public discourse deteriorate and American democracy tested in ways unimaginable a few years ago. And that probably took a toll.

Both senators of his home state of Maryland paid tribute to him, with Chris Van Hollen praising Sarbanes for his “fierce commitment to public service and his humility,” and Ben Cardin noting that “he stands for transparency and honesty in elections and the way our system of government operates.”

A colleague in the House described Sarbanes as “a vigorous defender” of American democracy, while Tiffany Muller, president of the advocacy groups End Citizens United and Let America Vote, noted that “Congressman Sarbanes was never in politics for money or power or access. He answered the call to service and used his time in Congress to make a difference… There would be no democracy movement without Congressman Sarbanes. Long before it was the cause du jour, he was there, pouring his heart and soul into strengthening our democracy and putting power back into the hands of the people.”

Hellenism – in the US, in the homelands of Greece and Cyprus, and all over the world – owes him gratitude for his sincere efforts and effective presence in the US Congress for almost two decades.

His decision to leave elected office does not mean he will disappear from public view as it is certain that he will remain active and contribute in other ways, most likely in the nonprofit sector.