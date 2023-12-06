Icebreaker government

Stefanos Kasselakis may assert confidently that SYRIZA will finish first in the upcoming European Parliament elections; however, polling data suggest that the conservative New Democracy party continues to dominate the country’s political scene as shaped after the parliamentary elections. After all, data concerning the public’s perception of the most suitable candidate for prime minister show incumbent Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the lead by a substantial margin compared to other leaders – 41% versus 5% for Kasselakis and PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis (Metron Analysis 30.11.23).

This widespread popularity, as reflected in public opinion, presents the government with a historic opportunity. It can independently pursue all the bold reforms that the country needs – reforms that have remained inactive for so many years due to the fear of political cost.

Indeed, the government, following the profound stagnation it experienced during the summer months, has now undertaken significant initiatives. Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis’ bill to expedite the delivery of justice and enhance penalties for certain offenses, coupled with Interior Minister Niki Kerameus’ promotion of postal voting and merit-based selection of public sector executives, represents crucial steps toward modernization.

In the same vein, Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis is pushing forward with a bill that mandates POS systems for all businesses and expands taxation among self-employed professionals, some of whom appear to excel in tax evasion. Health Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis is also taking steps in reforming the National Health System in hospitals, where the battle of interests rages relentlessly.

The economy is flourishing, unemployment is below 10% after 14 years, and the country is regaining normalcy after achieving the much-desired investment grade in an otherwise bleak international environment. The most pressing issue for citizens remains the cost of living crisis, which burdens family budgets, necessitating bold government interventions against entrepreneurs who exploit the situation relentlessly for profiteering.

Nevertheless, what impedes the country’s progress and dissuades foreign investments is the presence of outdated segments within public administration – mired in nepotism, clientelistic connections, and a mindset focused on securing a comfortable position and coasting along. In these domains, the government needs to adopt an icebreaker approach, dismantling archaic practices and empowering the country to take the leap that distinguishes it from the rest of Europe.