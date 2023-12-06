Erdogan’s points

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday. [EPA]

The new tone adopted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his interview with Kathimerini is positive, as he talks about a “new page” in relations with Greece and the benefits to both countries, while stating that we should not allow the issues on which we disagree to cause tension and contention between our governments and people.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the Turkish president’s points, beyond his mention of the Muslim minority whose members, as Greek citizens, enjoy specific rights and privileges, nor his note about the “many interconnected problems” that he believes need to be examined as a whole.

On the latter issue, the difference over the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone we all agree not only that it is an issue that has to be dealt with, but also that it has stood in the way of making progress on many other areas. Hence, it must be resolved, and, yes, by international justice. • Communication channels: “Dormant bilateral mechanisms have been rekindled. Channels of dialogue are open and operate across all levels.” Greece has always been in favor of this level-headed attitude. • Changed stance: “Recent change, in our view, stems from a revised Greek perspective toward us. Greece appears to understand that we are a nation receptive to extending the hand of friendship.” The opposite is probably more true, perhaps because of the toll the tension with Greece has had on Turkey’s relations with the EU and the US. • Threats: “My friend Kyriakos, we don’t threaten you, if you don’t threaten us. Let us strengthen the trust between our countries. Let us enhance our cooperation across sectors.” Greece has obviously never threatened anyone and is in favor of cooperation. • Public opinion: “We must boldly discuss all problems and guide public opinion accurately.” Yes, this is essential, in both countries. • External interference: “If Greece adopts a similar approach, free from external interference, we can embark on a positive trajectory toward building a peaceful future for our nations.” If, by “external interference,” he means capitalizing on EU membership and the strategic alliance with the US, these cannot go away. They are a part of the equation, by default. • “We will come suddenly one night”: “We stated that we would act swiftly against terrorist elements endangering our country’s security.” These repeated verbal threats were (also) directed at Greece and Erdogan is trying – rightly – to distance himself from them. • “Affectionate” Turkey: “The Greek people, with whom we have coexisted for centuries, understand well how affectionate we can be when extending the hand of friendship.” I am not sure how “affectionate” Turkey was in 1974 in Cyprus or in 1996 in Imia, or even more recently, in the very difficult summer of 2020.

• Energy: “The Mediterranean and the Aegean are basins rich in natural resources. In the current international context, ensuring and maintaining energy security from a strategic point of view has become a key issue. In this sense, there are possibilities and opportunities for collaboration, particularly in the Mediterranean.” We agree on energy cooperation. It already exists, after all, with the ΤΑΝΑΡ and ΤΑΡ pipelines. So, let’s delineate the maritime zones.

• Hagia Sophia: Turkey guarantees that “the structural integrity of the Hagia Sophia Mosque will not be materially or spiritually damaged… We are safeguarding this distinguished temple with diligence and respect rarely observed in human history.” If he actually believed this, he would have kept Hagia Sophia as a museum and not converted it into a mosque, causing an international outcry.

• Immigration: “Illegal immigration is a shared challenge that necessitates collective efforts…This collaboration should extend beyond Turkey and Greece or the migratory movements in the Aegean; it requires a comprehensive, global effort involving the entire international community.” Greece is the first to want effective cooperation on illegal immigration to everyone’s benefit.

The well-intentioned observer takes into account Erdogan’s declarations in support of closer cooperation, hoping that we might be facing a window of opportunity for a substantive improvement in relations.

A lot will be determined by the extent to which the change in the Turkish president’s approach is a strategic decision, is sincere and consistent.