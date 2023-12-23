When the sheep strays

The saying of the late conservative leader Evangelos Averoff is well-known and validated by history. There are few exceptions that confirm the rule: When the sheep leaves the pen, the wolf devours it. I won’t dwell on specific examples. It’s common practice for leaders to invoke this proverb to avert unpleasant situations, but such measures wouldn’t be necessary if dissenters possessed clear minds and historical knowledge.

From recent polls, it appears that the New Left project is encountering difficulties. Clearly, they have not succeeded in convincing voters that they bring something new to the radical left political space – and how could they? All of them carry the burdens of the 2011-2023 period. They played roles in shaping failed policies, both in government and in opposition. You might ask, “Are you suggesting that Stefanos Kasselakis represents renewal?” The mere fact that we are engaging with the new SYRIZA leader, still curious about him, demonstrates that he is a politician in development. He may evolve and improve, or he may stagnate. It’s an open question. The positions of others are more predictable. Pure Marxists, as they are, you know what they will say before they even speak.

In this evaluation, the brand name also holds significance. No one can dispute that the title “SYRIZA” carries immeasurably greater prestige, both politically and communicatively, than the “New Left.” Additionally, we must consider the presence of Alexis Tsipras, who, regardless of accusations from his political opponents, commands significant credibility in the field. He was the one who brought them into government from the margins, and he remains loyal to the SYRIZA ranks. This stance significantly influences the established power dynamic with those who departed.

The time remaining until the European Parliament elections is substantial, as much can unfold in six months. Simultaneously, it is brief, given the considerable challenge of transitioning from 2.5% to 5%. In other words, it’s highly improbable that the New Left will be able to sustain itself politically in its current form. The space rooted in the once-hopeful “Renewing Left” has grown tired of internal divisions. This phenomenon has persisted for 40 years, resembling the characteristics of an incurable ailment. I recall, as a student in the 1970s, old-school Leftists advising the renewers within the Greek Communist Party Interior, “You make sense, but you should have stayed within the party and advocated for your positions from within.”

This so-called party loyalty, tying oneself to the faction, is not exclusive to the Left; it also prevails in the center-right space. This is evident in the unsuccessful attempts of many to create their own parties, only to return to the fold to avoid being consumed by the wolf of political isolation.