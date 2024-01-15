OPINION

Necessary equality

The law must adapt to social reality and regulate it fairly and equally, without discrimination, for all citizens.

Based on this fundamental principle, the state must recognize all forms of family. The issue, indeed, does not concern the vast majority of society. But it is of existential importance for the lives of a few Greek men and women who do not enjoy full rights today.

Family law must be reformed without tensions and dogmatism – and then let’s move on. The country has important priorities. It cannot afford to waste energy on unnecessary divisions.

