Opposition deficit

There is no substantial political opposition in the country, which leaves people with nowhere to channel their dissatisfaction or anger, and no assurance that there’s an alternative governing option if desired. It is a conundrum that is unhealthy politically for Greek citizens.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the conservative prime minister, has mastered the perfect formula: Maintaining cohesion in his New Democracy party and consistently high polling numbers. He strategically occupies the political center while also appealing to a segment of the right spectrum. Consequently, it is very difficult for a discerning voter to consider another party leader as a credible alternative to power.

At the same time, the opposition remains fragmented and is far from posing a serious challenge to the ruling party. Furthermore, the electorate has dismissed the notion of coalition governments and simple proportional representation.

Yet, caution is warranted. A significant segment of society continues to suffer and feel that economic growth has passed it by. Anti-establishment sentiments, conspiracy theories and a prevailing sense of fear pervade public discourse. While much of society may progress, another faction remains hesitant, fearing that “this train is moving too quickly and we still do not know its final destination.”

What’s the risk? Without a quasi-systemic party to absorb citizens’ discontent, fringe parties peddling craziness and extremism thrive. Social media platforms are giving them an extra boost. With relatively little money, you can work wonders and set up campaigns.

Meanwhile, there is another danger looming. The frustration and despair of a segment of society, especially young people, may be channeled into street protests and turmoil. When you feel that you have no political alternative and you cannot change things with your vote, options are limited and sometimes unpredictable.

For all these reasons, the need for a serious but dynamic opposition is imperative – beyond the fact that it is the best antidote to any governmental arrogance that may be caused by a sense of absolute political hegemony.