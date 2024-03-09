Net profits of €1.14 bln for Eurobank in 2023

Eurobank has announced overall net profits of €1.14 billion for 2023, compared to €1.347 billion in 2022.

Describing 2023 as an “exceptional” year for the lender, CEO Fokion Karavias stated that “the combination of higher interest rates and favorable environment in the countries where we operate contributed to surpassing all our targets and implementing significant strategic actions, which will allow us to further strengthen our presence in the broader region.”

He also commented that “the macroeconomic environment remains favorable in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria, with a growth rate significantly higher than the Eurozone average.” “Growth in Greece is mainly based on investments and projects funded by the Recovery and Resilience Fund, which can further drive credit expansion,” Karavias said.