A new cycle
The cycle of Greece’s bankruptcy is closing. This is becoming evident by banks’ recovery of their independence from the state and the restoration of market confidence in the country.
But for investments to come, things need to change dramatically in justice, public administration and security. And to convince the young men and women who left during the crisis to come back, we need better wages, public education and healthcare.
The government is moving in the right direction. But it still has a lot of work ahead