OPINION

Dispelling the shadows

The Tempe rail tragedy has inflicted a deep injury on Greek society. The extent and intensity of the public’s anger is such that it cannot be placated with legal arguments and parliamentary maneuvers.

On the other hand, there is no doubt that the issue is being exploited politically by certain circles and that it is breeding all sorts of conspiracy theories.

There is only one way to address both these problems and that is by dispelling every last shadow of suspicion of a cover-up. 

The political leadership needs to demonstrate that it is ready to get to the bottom of this tragedy, with sincerity and sensitivity.

