Greece condemns Iranian attack, warns against escalation

An anti-Israel billboard is seen next to the Iranian flag during a celebration following the IRGC attack on Israel, in Tehran, Iran, on April 15, 2024. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]

As a strategic partner of Israel, and also a country with traditional ties with the Muslim world, Greece, a NATO and European Union member in close proximity to the Middle East, is monitoring the latest developments in the region and is ready to play any role that may be deemed necessary. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated that Greece “will support in any way every effort to de-escalate this new round of tension.”

At the operational level Greece is in a state of alert, while two Greek frigates are in the greater area, the Hydra in the Red Sea, and the Limnos participating in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

To assess the situation the prime minister convened a special session of the National Security Governmental Council with the participation of Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who abruptly cut short a visit to New York, where he was to participate in the parade celebrating Greek independence and returned to Athens.

Greece unequivocally condemned Iran’s attack on Israel, noting that it constitutes a serious worsening of the already burdened situation in the area which stands to lose from a potential escalation and turmoil with global repercussions and a significant impact on the regional and world economy.

In that context, the government underlined in a statement that “such actions put regional and international security at great risk. It is absolutely necessary to prevent any further spread of hostilities.”

Still, the Iranian response – mostly with slow-flying drones – was interpreted in Athens more as a message, rather than an all-out attack intended to inflict heavy damage and cause fatalities. And it is through that prism that the present situation and possible developments in the next days and weeks are being analyzed.