A shade of gray

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands as the lone critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thus representing the sentiment of the Islamic world. [AP]

After a sharp exchange of occasionally harsh statements, primarily between the defense ministries of Greece and Turkey regarding the Greek initiative to establish a marine park in the Aegean Sea, it was announced that the long-awaited visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Ankara will take place on May 13.

Some breathed a sigh of relief, while others in Athens worry that Mitsotakis might overstep the bounds of Greek foreign policy. However, this concern is a recurring theme whenever, following a period of Greek-Turkish crisis, each time of varying intensity, a meeting at the highest level ensues.

The meeting of the leaders of Greece and Turkey will follow the first visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Washington on May 9 upon the invitation of his US counterpart Joe Biden, after a prolonged period of tension in relations between Washington and Ankara.

Mitsotakis welcomes this “coincidence,” as he has sought the beneficial mediation of the American president from the outset. However, Turkey’s role has also recently been bolstered in this highly volatile region, contrasting with the time when Ankara was the subject of Western criticism.

The Greek-Turkish rapprochement, facilitated by Washington, commenced with the understanding that both countries maintain their positions on all issues concerning the Greek-Turkish complication

Coincidentally, Erdogan recently announced that the date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Ankara would soon be announced, now anticipated at the end of April or early May. With the Russia-Ukraine war progressing unfavorably to Western expectations, the meeting between Putin and Erdogan garners broader interest. Meanwhile, Erdogan is the only one of Washington’s allies who maintains contact with the leaders of Iran.

Effectively, Turkey has become, at this current juncture, the sole channel of communication with the two “deadly enemies” of the West. Moreover, Erdogan stands as the lone critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thus representing the sentiment of the Islamic world. All of these factors hold significance, which Erdogan will undoubtedly seek to leverage when engaging with Biden. The success of this endeavor remains to be seen.

The Greek-Turkish rapprochement, facilitated by Washington, commenced with the understanding that both countries maintain their positions on all issues concerning the Greek-Turkish complication.

Last week, Mitsotakis acknowledged that the improvement in bilateral relations is “undeniable.” He then characterized Turkey’s reaction to the announcement of the creation of a “marine park with an environmental character” as “completely unjustified.” However, Ankara’s perception differs entirely. Nevertheless, this disparity will not hinder the summit meeting; rather, it suggests that the talks will naturally encompass some shade of gray.