Greece and Turkey bridged by tourism

Turkish tourists disembark from a cruise ship at the picturesque port of Nafplio in the northeastern Peloponnese, in a file photo. [AMNA]

As the new year begins, the tourism industry is gearing up, and the messages for the upcoming summer season are exceptionally encouraging. The elevation of Greece’s international image on various fronts and the “calm waters” in the Aegean – the cornerstone of our tourism – combined with unparalleled beauty on both land and sea, create more favorable conditions in 2024 than in previous years.

In the tourism sector, there is a sense of anticipation of a surge in arrivals, and there is no inclination to entertain the nightmare scenario of a spillover of the crisis in the Middle East, which could have devastating consequences for the tourism season – though this does not hinge on Greece.

The Greek-Turkish rapprochement, reaching its zenith with the joint summit and the signing of a series of agreements in December in Athens, will positively impact tourism, a crucial industry for Greece and a significant contributor to the Turkish economy. Both sides have invested substantial capital, with Greece focusing on its islands, Turkey on its coasts, and some joint investments in the heart of the Aegean.

It is evident that the tranquil skies and calm seas create favorable conditions for tourism, a factor taken seriously in the ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in bilateral relations over the past few years.

In the midst of daily interceptions, dogfights over the Aegean, gunship maneuvers, submarine exercises, and perilous close encounters, the image of Greek and Turkish tourism, far from being appealing, was portrayed negatively in the global market. Both sides recognize that no tourist wishes to swim or bask in the sun on the shore while warplanes menacingly patrol the skies.

The mere consideration that, within such a (cold) war atmosphere, the likelihood of an “accident” in the Aegean significantly increases underscores the urgent need for mutual restraint from actions that could deal a severe blow to their tourism investments. Neither we nor (even more so) the opposite side wish to shoot ourselves in the foot.

The signing of the pertinent agreement in Athens – one of 15 – affirming that “the two sides recognize the role of tourism as a bridge of cooperation between the two peoples and its contribution to economic development and support of professionals, businesses, and local communities,” will only make sense in this context.