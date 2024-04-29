OPINION

The limits of the ally

Greece finds itself in a particularly dangerous corner of Europe. Unlike other states that ostensibly bear the formal status of ally, it has proven that it lives up to its obligations fully, as a partner and an ally. And it has done so consistently, even under adverse conditions.

It is reasonable to expect that partners and allies recognize this and also respect the fact that the protection of its territorial integrity is a fundamental priority for every Greek government. They should take into account the special circumstances of Greece’s position when asking it to contribute to the Alliance’s efforts. Here on the southeastern edge of Europe, defense is not a theoretical concept, it is essential.

