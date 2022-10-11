Greece knows about firefighting, Israel knows about cybersecurity

Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev says his country has one police force which intervenes wherever there is criminality, including universities. [AP]

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev held meetings with Greek officials about cybercrime, anti-terror and joint firefighting efforts between Israel, Greece and Cyprus during a visit to Greece in late September, as part of the two countries’ ongoing bilateral cooperation in these fields.

Among his meetings was one with the Greek minister of climate crisis and civil protection, Christos Stylianides. “Based on the new reality created by climate change, the next two months are among the most difficult in terms of fire risk as, on the one hand, the drought continues and on the other the winds start to strengthen ahead of winter,” Bar-Lev told Kathimerini.

Israel and Greece have set up a joint coordination committee with expert forest firefighters from both countries to exchange expertise and organize joint exercises. The two sides are discussing a promising fire prevention project developed in Israel, dubbed Fire Protection Dome, after the Iron Dome, the defense system that thwarts missile attacks from terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Fire Protection Dome would deploy a system of sensors scattered in the forest to alert the authorities as soon as a blaze breaks out. The system is currently in its testing phase, Bar-Lev said.

“Keep in mind that the most critical time in a wildfire is the time from the first spark to the start of the blaze. We therefore share such information with the Greek authorities, with whom we also discuss prediction mechanisms for the direction and speed of a fire. Our Greek colleagues also help us in such matters, as Greece has a really strong [firefighting] force and great experience in forest fires,” he said.

Crime and cyberthreats

Bar-Lev’s responsibilities also include the police and prisons, which is why also met with Citizens’ Protection Minister Panagiotis Theodorikakos. “As you can understand, we had a lot to talk about with my Greek counterpart. Criminals have no borders and you have to stop them in the beginning, before they spread and escape.”

Talks focused on financial crime, the dark web, and cyberattacks. “Especially in the latter, we have huge experience in my country, where, from Iranian groups alone, we are attacked on a daily basis. We have a lot to offer in this field and there is no other way than transnational cooperation if you want to deal with these phenomena,” the minister said.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus coordinate their efforts with joint exercises, he explained. “I want to note here that our joint working groups, in firefighting, public safety and cybersecurity, create the framework for a substantial deepening of cooperation between Greece and Israel.”

Asked about developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and his country’s relations with Turkey, Bar-Lev said Greece and Israel are “strategic partners” and bilateral cooperation “strengthens stability in the region. he also described Turkey as an “important country” in the region with which “we would like to improve our relations.”

Asked finally about the role of police in Israel, the minister said there is one police force involved in all matters of safety and order which intervenes wherever there is criminality, including universities.