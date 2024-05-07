Europe Day celebrations in Cyprus mark 20 years in EU

Events celebrating Europe Day and the 20th anniversary of Cyprus’ accession to the EU are being organized this week by the European Parliament Office in Cyprus and the European Commission Representation in Cyprus, with the participation in two of them, of the Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides, and the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides.

May 9, has been established as Europe Day and is celebrated every year throughout the territory of the European Union, a press release by the European Parliament Office in Cyprus, said.

This year, it adds, the events taking place in Cyprus will also mark the country’s 20th anniversary as an EU member state, while, the Europe Day events also aim to highlight the importance of European Democracy with June’s European Elections approaching.

On Thursday, May 9, the Office of the European Parliament in Cyprus and the European Commission Representation in Cyprus are organizing a reception for the Diplomatic Corps and state officials at the European Union House, in Nicosia.

Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, and the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, will address the event, it said.

Prior to the reception, a flag raising ceremony is to take place, outside the old Nicosia Town Hall near the Eleftheria Square, whereby the EU flag will be raised.

On Saturday, May 11, the Office of the European Parliament in Cyprus, and the European Commission Representation in Cyprus, are co-organizing with the Municipality of Limassol an event open to the public, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the accession of Cyprus to the EU.

The event, which will take place at the Multifunctional Seaside Park, at the Limassol Pier, will include a photo exhibition which will present milestones of the 20th anniversary of Cyprus’ accession to the EU.

President Christodoulides and Commissioner Kyriakides will inaugurate the exhibition and address the public, it said. A music programme will follow, presented by Tasos Trifonos.

According to the organizers, several information stands of various organizations will inform visitors about a number of European issues.

On Sunday, May 12, the launch of the Generation EU action will take place at the Medieval Castle of Larnaca, in Zouhouri Square.

The event will include lectures and discussions with the public on topics related to culture and the EU, and a screening of videos with people’s stories about how their lives have changed after Cyprus’ accession to the EU.

The mayor of Larnaca, Andreas Vyras, will also inaugurate a photography exhibition on the 20 years of Cyprus’ accession to the EU in the afternoon. [Kathimerini Cyprus]