SYRIZA leader promises to restore ‘bonus’ salaries in public sector

Opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Wednesday vowed that if he were elected to office, he would restore the 13th and 14th salaries paid to public sector workers prior to the economic crisis as extra holiday pay.

“Your real salary has decreased too much,” he told a group of civil servants in Athens on Wednesday, a day after the union, ADEDY, held a nationwide strike.

“If the Greek people honor us with their vote, whenever the parliamentary elections take place, I will do it on my first day,” he added.

Kasselakis also called on supporters to vote on the June 9 European elections, telling them not to be deterred by ruling New Democracy’s victory in the last parliamentary elections.

“I know that the 41% [NDs percentage] is like a noose. Stand up and we will be on your side,” Kasselakis said.