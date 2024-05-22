POLITICS

SYRIZA leader promises to restore ‘bonus’ salaries in public sector

SYRIZA leader promises to restore ‘bonus’ salaries in public sector

Opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Wednesday vowed that if he were elected to office, he would restore the 13th and 14th salaries paid to public sector workers prior to the economic crisis as extra holiday pay. 

“Your real salary has decreased too much,” he told a group of civil servants in Athens on Wednesday, a day after the union, ADEDY, held a nationwide strike.

“If the Greek people honor us with their vote, whenever the parliamentary elections take place, I will do it on my first day,” he added. 

Kasselakis also called on supporters to vote on the June 9 European elections, telling them not to be deterred by ruling New Democracy’s victory in the last parliamentary elections. 

“I know that the 41% [NDs percentage] is like a noose. Stand up and we will be on your side,” Kasselakis said.

Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Parties targeting crucial undecided vote
POLITICS

Parties targeting crucial undecided vote

Open letter before European Parliament election: Prioritize democracy as authoritarianism grows
POLITICS

Open letter before European Parliament election: Prioritize democracy as authoritarianism grows

ND opens up lead, 2nd place up for grabs
POLITICS

ND opens up lead, 2nd place up for grabs

PM seeking to plug leaks in Greek north
POLITICS

PM seeking to plug leaks in Greek north

Hunting for support on social media
POLITICS

Hunting for support on social media

Mail votes from Chios to Papua New Guinea
POLITICS

Mail votes from Chios to Papua New Guinea