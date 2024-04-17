Turkish FM meets Hamas leader in Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during his visit to Qatar on Wednesday.

According to a Turkish diplomatic source, the meeting centered on providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, ceasefire negotiations and efforts to secure the release of hostages.

Fidan was in Qatar to hold talks with his Qatari counterpart.

Haniyeh is scheduled to visit Turkey over the weekend for discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I will host the Palestinian leader this weekend. We will discuss a range of issues,” Erdogan stated to his AK party lawmakers on Wednesday, reiterating his characterization of Hamas as a “liberation movement.”