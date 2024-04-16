FOREIGN-POLICY

Erdogan: Israel’s Netanyahu solely responsible for recent Middle East tensions

Erdogan: Israel’s Netanyahu solely responsible for recent Middle East tensions
File photo.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli leadership are solely responsible for the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“Israel is trying to provoke a regional conflict, and its attack on Iran’s embassy in Damascus  was the last drop,” he told a press conference in Ankara after a cabinet meeting.

He added that new regional conflicts were possible as long as the “cruelty and genocide” in Gaza continued, and called on all parties to act with common sense. He also slammed the West for condemning Iran’s attack but not Israel’s strike on Iran’s embassy.

Iran attacked Israel with hundreds of explosive drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles launched on Saturday night, to which Israeli officials have vowed to respond.

Iran called the barrage retaliation for an Israeli strike that flattened a building in its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 and killed two of its generals and several other officers. [Reuters]

Turkey Diplomacy Israel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey and Israel announce trade barriers on each other as relations deteriorate over Gaza
ECONOMY

Turkey and Israel announce trade barriers on each other as relations deteriorate over Gaza

Erdogan calls for pressure on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza
NEWS

Erdogan calls for pressure on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza

Erdogan warns of consequences if Israel blocks Muslim holy sites
NEWS

Erdogan warns of consequences if Israel blocks Muslim holy sites

Turkey serving as ‘de facto executive arm of Hamas,’ Israel’s Gallant says
NEWS

Turkey serving as ‘de facto executive arm of Hamas,’ Israel’s Gallant says

Gerapetritis to Al Arabiya: ‘We need to learn to live together’ with Turkey
NEWS

Gerapetritis to Al Arabiya: ‘We need to learn to live together’ with Turkey

‘We are standing together,’ says Blinken during meeting with Greek PM
NEWS

‘We are standing together,’ says Blinken during meeting with Greek PM