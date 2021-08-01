SOCIETY

Research foundation secures more than 30 mln euros of funding

The National Hellenic National Research Foundation (EIE) has managed to secure funding worth 30,725,000 euros from the European Union-backed Recovery and Resilience Fund, aimed at bolstering cancer research and the development of bioelectronic applications. 

The money will also be used to give the EIE’s labs and other facilities at its central Athens headquarters a much-needed technical and maintenance overhaul.

It will further reduce the foundation’s carbon footprint by installing new systems that will increase its use of renewable energy sources, according to an announcement from the EIE.

