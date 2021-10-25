new-volcanoes-discovered-hidden-around-santorini

The field comprises the volcanic islets of Christina and Nea and Palia Kammeni, the underwater Kolumbo volcano that last erupted in 1650, and the caldera created by an eruption in the late Bronze Age.

New research has found unknown – and fortunately inactive – volcanos around the Aegean island of Santorini.

A seismic survey of the seabed, using sound waves, revealed a previously unknown volcanic center, buried beneath the deposits of volcanic eruptions west of Santorini. Scientists also revealed for the first time how Santorini and its neighboring volcanos, Kolumbo and Christiana, were created and evolved over time.

The results were published a few days ago in the scientific journal Geology. The research was led by Jonas Preine, from the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Hamburg.

Participants also included University of Athens Associate Professor Evi Nomikou and Emeritus Professor Dimitris Papanikolaou, as well as researchers from the Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel and University of Clermont Auvergne.