DIASPORA

Ecumenical patriarch seen visiting Australia in October for centennial celebrations

[AP]

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of the world’s roughly 300 million Greek Orthodox Christians, is planning to visit Australia later this year. 

The visit, according to Australian Archbishop Makarios, is part of a series of celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia.

Makarios said the trip has been slated to take place in the first half of October, with Bartholomew expected to visit churches and communities across the country. 

“The archdiocese’s 100-year presence here aligns with the history of this state. With their presence, ‘philotimo,’ hard work and progress, the Greeks have definitely influenced its history,” Makarios said at a ceremony celebrating the new year with the cutting of the customary Vassilopita cake.

Religion

