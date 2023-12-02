DIASPORA DIASPORA

Major Orthodox NGO backs Elpidophoros

Amid mounting tension over Archbishop Elpidophoros in the Orthodox Archdiocese of America, the head of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund, a non-profit NGO dedicated to the advancement of the Orthodox faith, has weighed in in his favor.

Leadership 100 chairman Jim Logothetis has reportedly hand-delivered to Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios, in Istanbul, a letter of support by his organization.

Concerns have been raised by the Greek government, among others, about Elpidophoros’ handling of the Church’s affairs.

 

