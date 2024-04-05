SOCIETY

Greece to declare two new national marine parks

Greece to declare two new national marine parks
A view of the Natura-protected Ananes islets off the coast of Milos.

The government is preparing to announce the creation of two new marine parks – in the Ionian and Aegean seas – ahead of the 9th Our Ocean Conference in Greece (April 15-17). 

The first will span 11 groups of deserted islands and islets from west of the island of Milos to Nisyros, known as “the Greek Galapagos” due to their rich biodiversity. The second will encompass an area starting north of Kefalonia and ending at Kythera and Antikythera. 

In addition to being significant politically as nations hosting such environmental events use them to announce important initiatives, the parks are of environmental significance, as they will increase Greece’s Natura 2000 marine sites from about 20% of the country’s waters currently. 

The initiative also entails protection for deserted islands and islets, some of which have been targeted for investment projects, negatively impacting the environment. 

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Safety net launched for marine fauna
SOCIETY

Safety net launched for marine fauna

New fast-track investment on Mykonos with a special plan
ECONOMY

New fast-track investment on Mykonos with a special plan

Mega-project on Astypalaia in the works
ECONOMY

Mega-project on Astypalaia in the works

US embassy to cooperate with local environmental protection organization
ENVIRONMENT

US embassy to cooperate with local environmental protection organization

Plane trees ravaged by killer fungus
SOCIETY

Plane trees ravaged by killer fungus

Santorini wreck a ticking time bomb, residents warn
SOCIETY

Santorini wreck a ticking time bomb, residents warn