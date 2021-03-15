DIASPORA

AHEPA reenacts 1827 Greek Ball of New York

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) paid homage to the American support to the Greek War of Independence on March 13 by reenacting the Greek Ball that was held on February 27, 1827. 

The original event was at the Park Theatre, located in Manhattan and which no longer stands.

AHEPA replicated the Park Theatre of the times as well as details of the evening from newspaper accounts.

The reenacted event was held in Astoria, at the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York’s Stathakion Center.

