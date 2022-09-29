DIASPORA

Greece taking steps to ‘make most of diaspora’s potential’

Greece taking steps to ‘make most of diaspora’s potential’

“We are taking every possible initiative to exploit the potential of our diaspora. We are ready to work even more intensively, together with expatriates, to highlight and promote the Greek brand name and Greek entrepreneurship worldwide,” the secretary-general of international economic relations and external relations at the Foreign Ministry and president of Enterprise Greece, Ioannis Smyrlis, said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the 12th Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum, titled “Can Sustainability Prevail Over Geopolitics?” and which was held under the auspices of the Regional Authority of Attica.

Smyrlis underlined the wide range of business activities and the power of diaspora Greeks as factors for strengthening and expanding Greek entrepreneurship abroad, pointing out that the diaspora is one of the largest in terms of population and also one of the most active in terms of business ventures worldwide, while it also maintains a vibrant and strong relationship with Greece.

Conference

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two Mytilineos solar projects abroad start operating
BUSINESS

Two Mytilineos solar projects abroad start operating

ATHEX: Benchmark contains its losses
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark contains its losses

EBRD sees Greek growth at 5.2% this year
ECONOMY

EBRD sees Greek growth at 5.2% this year

Australians court Terna Energy
BUSINESS

Australians court Terna Energy

Professional fee on last legs
FINANCE

Professional fee on last legs

FDI jumps to 5 bln euros in Greece in 2021
ECONOMY

FDI jumps to 5 bln euros in Greece in 2021