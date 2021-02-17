tsitsipas-beats-nadal-in-5-at-australian-open

Rafael Nadal’s bid for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam title has ended with a five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

It is only the second time in Nadal’s career he has lost a Grand Slam match after taking the opening two sets.

He went ahead rather easily against Tsitsipas to run his streak of consecutive sets won at major tournaments to 35.

But a surprisingly poor tiebreaker by Nadal helped give the third set to Tsitsipas and begin the epic comeback.

Now the 22-year-old from Greece will try to reach his first major final by beating Daniil Medvedev on Friday. [AP]