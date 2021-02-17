SPORTS

Tsitsipas beats Nadal in 5 at Australian Open

tsitsipas-beats-nadal-in-5-at-australian-open

Rafael Nadal’s bid for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam title has ended with a five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

It is only the second time in Nadal’s career he has lost a Grand Slam match after taking the opening two sets.

He went ahead rather easily against Tsitsipas to run his streak of consecutive sets won at major tournaments to 35.

But a surprisingly poor tiebreaker by Nadal helped give the third set to Tsitsipas and begin the epic comeback.

Now the 22-year-old from Greece will try to reach his first major final by beating Daniil Medvedev on Friday. [AP]

Tennis
READ MORE
rafael-nadal-s-grand-slam-set-streak-ends-at-350
SPORTS

Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam set streak ends at 35

[File photo]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas plots Nadal revenge in Melbourne

injured-berrettini-withdraws-to-send-tsitsipas-into-last-eight0
SPORTS

Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight

greek-player-tested-negative-in-australia0
SPORTS

Greek player tested negative in Australia

tsitsipas-strolls-into-fourth-round-with-easy-win-over-ymer0
SPORTS

Tsitsipas strolls into fourth round with easy win over Ymer

tsitsipas-holds-off-kokkinakis-to-win-greek-epic0
SPORTS

Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic