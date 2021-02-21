mitroglou-snatches-point-for-aris-at-olympiakos

Olympiakos dropped two more points, this time at home, in the Super League as Mitroglou scored a late penalty to give Aris a point in Piraeus. AEK’s home draw against Asteras allowed PAOK to go alone in second and cut its distance from the top to 12 points.

Aris snatched a 1-1 draw at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Sunday, as Olympiakos led by the interval 1-0 thanks to a Kostas Fortounis goal. However a clumsy penalty conceded by Olympiakos keeper Jose Sa gave Aris the chance to equalize that Mitroglou took for his maiden goal in an Aris jersey.

PAOK thrashed Lamia 4-0, three days after Lamia’s 1-0 win at Apollon Smyrnis. PAOK had Chelsea loan Rahman Baba, Christos Tzolis, Amr Warda and Andrija Zivkovic on target, to rise to 46 points from 23 games.

That is two points more than Aris and AEK, as AEK drew 2-2 at home with Asteras on Saturday. The Tripoli team stunned the host at the Olympic Stadium of Athens leading 2-0 via Luis Fernandez and Dani Suarez, but a Damian Szymanski brace saved a point for AEK.

If Panathinaikos beats struggling Panetolikos at Agrinio on Monday it will join Aris and AEK on 44 points.

In other weekend games, Volos downed Apollon 2-0, Atromitos drew 1-1 at home with bottom team Larissa and PAS Giannina defeated visiting OFI Crete 1-0.