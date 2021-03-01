bray-shines-in-his-panathinaikos-debut

T.J. Bray shone in his debut at the Greek league with champion Panathinaikos on Sunday, while the Greens’ fans will have to wait a couple more days to see ex-NBA star Mario Hezonja pull the team’s vest for the first time.

Bray made eight out 14 triples to reach 25 points and lead Panathinaikos to a 94-72 home win over struggling Aris in Athens and an 11-2 record.

There were two super-tight games at Larissa and Thessaloniki, with PAOK edging out host Larissa 91-88 in overtime (regulation score 78-78) and Ionikos snatching a 78-75 victory at Iraklis on Sunday.

On Saturday Peristeri defeated Harilaos Trikoupis Messolonghi away with a 70-63 score to reach a 9-6 record.

The crunch game between Promitheas Patras and AEK and the encounter of Lavrio with Kolossos Rhodes were postponed due to Covid-19 cases.