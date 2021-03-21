several-sports-leagues-given-go-ahead-to-resume

The National Commission for the Protection of Public Health has decided to give the go-ahead to several sports leagues to begin training and stage games.

The decision was made late Saturday on the basis of a a report by infectious disease specialists.

Thus, the top leagues in men’s water polo and handball, as well as women’s basketball can resume training as of Monday, while women’s water polo can do so next Saturday, men’s Football League (second division) and indoor soccer first division next Sunday,men’s basketball A2 Division on April 3, third division soccer league and the women’s top league on April 4. Beach volley training can also start next week, given the open air nature of the game and the small size of the teams.

Local and youth leagues remain restricted.

The doctors who made the recommendation noted the continuing high viral lode, but added that, these competitions are vital to the participants’ livelihood; that the conditions training and games take place under do not spread the virus to the wider community; that such competitions already take place in country’s with worse epidemiological profile than Greece without adverse effects; and that they contribute to the general public’s entertainment, to the extent they are being transmitted on TV or online, as live spectators are not allowed yet.

The men’s professional soccer and basketball leagues have been playing under strict protocols without interruption, leading officials and players in the women’s basketball league, which, technically, is not considered professional, to complain about discrimination and threaten lawsuits.