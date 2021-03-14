langford-buzzer-beater-gives-aek-victory-at-paok

A Keith Langford buzzer beater gave AEK a thrilling overtime win at PAOK on Saturday, but the story of the season is Lavrio, after just scoring its 13th win in the last 14 games.

PAOK and AEK played out an exciting 74-74 regulation result in Thessaloniki, before the visitor had experienced Langford settle the match one second from the end for a final 87-85 score.

Then on Sunday Lavrio eclipsed visiting Peristeri 88-71 after another emphatic showing that took its record to 13-4 in the Basket League, second only to that of champion Panathinaikos.

The Greens registered their 13th win in 15 games, beating Ionikos Nikaias 98-74 at home, with TJ Bray settling in nicely scoring 20 points to be the host’s top scorer for a second league game in a row.

Larissa scored a vital home win over Kolossos Rhodes (82-73) to come off the bottom of the table, where Messolonghi now is after its 100-78 loss at prolific Iraklis.

The match between Promitheas and Aris was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Patra team, that also led to the postponement of the match between Promitheas and Panathinaikos, originally scheduled for this Tuesday.