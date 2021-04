Bianca Andreescu (l) of Canada, and Maria Sakkari, of Greece, meet at the net after Andreescu’s win during the Miami Open tennis tournament early Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The eighth-seeded Andreescu beat No. 23 seed Sakkari 7-6 (7), 3-6, 7-6 (4) in a match that finished at 1.35 a.m. ET. [Wilfredo Lee/AP]