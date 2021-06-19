Soccer fans’ return to stadiums on the table

Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis on Thursday announced the establishment of a special committee of infectious disease specialists that will deal with the plan to allow vaccinated fans to return to local soccer stadiums.

The plan for the return of the fans is based on the protocol submitted by the Super League months ago, which, however, was frozen due to the arrival of the second wave of the pandemic.

“This protocol will now be updated,” Avgenakis said, adding that the Super League has proposed that vaccinated fans should be allowed entry to the stadiums.

“The Super League wants vaccinated fans back in stadiums,” the deputy minister said.