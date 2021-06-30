bucks-await-word-on-giannis-antetokounmpo-after-knee-injury

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee Tuesday during the third quarter of Eastern Conference finals Game 4 against the host Atlanta Hawks, and his status for Thursday’s Game 5 in Milwaukee is unclear.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after his team lost 110-88 to tie the best-of-seven series at two games each.

“We’ll take everything as it comes,” Budenholzer added. “We’ll evaluate it. We’ve got a heck of a team, a heck of a roster.”

Antetokounmpo was helped off the floor by his brother Thanasis after getting hurt with 7.14 left in the third period, and he did not return.

Antetokounmpo got injured when he leaped to defend an alley-oop pass to Hawks big man Clint Capela. Antetokounmpo had his knee bend backward as he landed. He fell to the court in intense pain, grabbing the knee, and Capela fell on top of him after scoring the basket.

The two-time NBA MVP had 14 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes upon leaving to be examined. He returned to the floor less than three minutes later, but then again headed back to the locker room.