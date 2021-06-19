SPORTS

Greece beats Puerto Rico 77-69 at Acropolis Tournament

Kostas Antetokounmpo scored 14 points to lead Greece to its second victory at the Acropolis Tournament Saturday, 77-69 over Puerto Rico.

Greece started slowly, falling behind by as many as 12 points (4-16 7:30 into the game). Tighter defense let Greece close Puerto Rico’s lead to 4 points (14-18) by the end of the opening quarter and take a 1 point lead (32-31) by halftime.

Puerto Rico led again, by as many as 5 points (37-42) halfway through the 3rd quarter, as Greece shot poorly from 3-point range (1/14 at that point and 4/23 for the game). Greece was still behind, 47-50, at the end of the quarter, but outscored Puerto Rico 30-19 in the final period to clinch victory.

Greece faces Serbia, 104-67 winners over Mexico earlier Saturday, at 8 pm Sunday.

