Antetokounmpo named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after leading his team to a 4-2 series victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo, who was born and raised in Athens to Nigerian parents, joins Dirk Nowitzki (2011), Tony Parker (2007), Tim Duncan (2005 and 2003) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1994 and 1995) as the only international players to be named NBA Finals MVP.

It was a remarkable NBA Finals debut for the 26-year-old Antetokounmpo, especially considering he missed the final two games of the previous series after suffering a gruesome-looking hyperextension of his left knee.

But Antetokounmpo managed to play in each game of the NBA Finals during which he averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5 assists over six games.

Antetokounmpo saved his best for last as he recorded a playoff career-high 50 points in the championship-clinching game at home to go along with 14 rebounds and five blocks. [Reuters]

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday. The Bucks won 105-98. [AP]
The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reaches up to a basket inside the Bradley Center before a news conference, after being named the NBA team’s first-round draft pick, on June 28, 2013, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. [AP] His biography by Jose Manuel Puertas will also be published in Greek on June 30, by Kaktos.
