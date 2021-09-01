stratos-nikolaidis-wins-bronze-in-shot-put-f20-at-tokyo-paralympics-games

Efstratios (Stratos) Nikolaidis took the bronze at the shot put F20 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday, giving Greece a second medal in track and its sixth overall at Tokyo.

Nikolaidis scored 15.93 meters in his second try, behind Ukraine’s Maksym Koval (at 17.34m, a world record) and Oleksandr Yiarovyi (17.30m).

The final included another Greek athlete, Leontios Stefanidis, who came in fourth, with 15.75m.

In a tweet, Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis congratulated both athletes and posted their photographs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias also congratulated Nikolaidis on Tuesday.

In a tweet, accompanied by a photo of the athlete, Dendias said: “One more bronze medal at the Paralympic Games from Stratos Nikolaidis in shot put F20, one more life lesson from Tokyo. Congratulations!” [ANA-MPA]