Stratos Nikolaidis wins bronze in shot put F20 at Tokyo Paralympics Games
Efstratios (Stratos) Nikolaidis took the bronze at the shot put F20 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday, giving Greece a second medal in track and its sixth overall at Tokyo.
Nikolaidis scored 15.93 meters in his second try, behind Ukraine’s Maksym Koval (at 17.34m, a world record) and Oleksandr Yiarovyi (17.30m).
The final included another Greek athlete, Leontios Stefanidis, who came in fourth, with 15.75m.
In a tweet, Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis congratulated both athletes and posted their photographs.
Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias also congratulated Nikolaidis on Tuesday.
In a tweet, accompanied by a photo of the athlete, Dendias said: “One more bronze medal at the Paralympic Games from Stratos Nikolaidis in shot put F20, one more life lesson from Tokyo. Congratulations!” [ANA-MPA]