Fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari on Thursday eliminated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open. The Greek champion will face Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova who upset fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) at the in the Czech Republic’s indoor hardcourt tournament. [Reuters]