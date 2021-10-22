SPORTS

Sakkari advances in Moscow

sakkari-advances-in-moscow

Maria Sakkari clinched a spot at the WTA Finals for the first time by reaching the quarterfinals at the Kremlin Cup on Thursday when Anna Kalinskaya retired with an illness in the second set.

The third-seeded Sakkari, who was leading 6-2, 1-0 when Kalinskaya retired, became the first Greek woman to qualify for the season-ending event for the top eight players.

“It’s achieving one of my biggest goals this year, it’s very satisfying,” Sakkari said.

Former champion Simona Halep also advanced by beating home favorite Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 7-6 (4) and Anett Kontaveit ousted Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-4. [AP]

Tennis
READ MORE
[AP]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas seals comeback win over Fognini at Indian Wells

tsitsipas-makes-short-work-of-martinez-at-indian-wells
SPORTS

Tsitsipas makes short work of Martinez at Indian Wells

[Reuters]
SPORTS

Sakkari boosts chances of making WTA Finals cut

[Frank Franklin II/AP]
SPORTS

Sakkari falls, 6-2, 7-5, at Ostrava Open final

sakkari-reaches-quarterfinals-of-ostrava-open
IMAGES

Sakkari reaches quarterfinals of Ostrava Open

[Eric Gaillard/Reuters]
NEWS

Tsitsipas says will have Covid-19 shot this year