rogers-upsets-sakkari-at-adelaide

Shelby Rogers stunned Maria Sakkari 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday.

Rogers beat Sakkari in straight sets in the second round at Wimbledon last year and looked on course for a repeat in Adelaide but lost seven straight games after being 2-0 up in the second set.

World number six Sakkari forced the decider but Shelby fought her way back to close out the win in two hours and 18 minutes.

“It’s nice to start with a big win like that. I knew it was going to be really tough today,” Rogers said.

“She’s coming off an incredible season last year and she’s such a great competitor, so I knew I had to bring my best tennis, whatever that looks like at the beginning of the year.”

Rogers will next take on seventh seed Elena Rybakina, who secured a 6-3 6-4 win over Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova. [Reuters]