Late heartbreak for Olympiakos at Nantes

Olympiakos let a precious point slipped through its fingers at Nantes in its opening game for the Europa League group stage on Thursday, going down 2-1 to an injury-time goal.

The Greek champion was second-best for almost the entire game but was fortunate enough to grab an equalizer through an own goal. That did not prove enough for a draw in the end, though.

Nantes took the lead at the Stade de la Beaujoire on the 32nd minute thanks to a strike by Mostafa Mohamed, making the fans erupt at the stands.

Against the run of play Olympiakos found an equalizer, as pressure by new signing Pep Biel had Samuel Moutoussamy put the ball into his own net on the 51st.

In the rest of the game it was one-way traffic, as the hosts kept pushing to find a way through, and in one instance a goal of theirs was ruled out as offside.

Eventually justice was done three minutes into the time added on, when Evann Guessand scored the winner for the French.

Olympiakos goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik was probably the best player for the Piraeus team.

Olympiakos will host Freiburg in Piraeus next, on September 15.