Reds upset Real Madrid, Greens suffer in Berlin

Olympiakos stunned Real Madrid in Spain on Wednesday, winning by two and extending its perfect record in the Euroleague this season, while Panathinaikos suffered a particularly painful 29-point defeat at Alba Berlin.

Olympiakos played another great game in Spain, having beaten Barcelona away two weeks earlier, and won 89-87 thanks to its character, above all.

The match in Madrid was neck-and-neck from start to finish. Olympiakos persistently came back every time Real tried to build a lead, thanks to players such as Giannoulis Larentzakis and Shaquielle MacKissic as well as outstanding Sasha Vezenkov (23 points).

It all came down to a Kostas Sloukas lay-up three seconds from the end and a missed shot by Walter Tavares.

The Reds have three wins out of three games and are sitting pretty at the top of the Euroleague table.

Panathinaikos, on the other hand, lost 94-65, after a disastrous showing in Germany with major problems on both ends of the court.

Alba toyed with the Greeks, especially in the second half, leading by up to 31 points. The match was done and dusted from the moment the hosts led 60-33, with the Greens reduced to doing some damage limitation in the rest of the game.

Panathinaikos, that is now on a 1-2 record, had Marius Grigonis score 14 points and Andrew Andrews make another 13.

Later in the week there is another set of games, with Olympiakos visiting Baskonia and Panathinaikos hosting Monaco on Friday.

