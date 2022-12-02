SPORTS BASKETBALL

Greens triumph at Zalgiris, Reds lose in Turkey

Greens triumph at Zalgiris, Reds lose in Turkey
[Intime]

Panathinaikos scored its third consecutive victory in the Euroleague with an emphatic road win at Zalgiris Kaunas, while Olympiakos suffered a reverse in Turkey, going down to Anadolu Efes.

After its two home wins last week, Panathinaikos scored an 81-67 triumph at Zalgiris on Friday to improve its record to 5-6 and climb to 10th.

The Athens team built its lead early on, with a 27-11 advantage in the first quarter, and led by up to 19 (47-28) at the start of the third quarter. Zalgiris fought back to cut its arrears to four (62-58), but Panathinaikos ensured this second win away would not slip through its collective fingers.

Derrick Williams was instrumental to the Greeks’ victory scoring 25 points, while Dwayne Bacon added another 19, in the first home loss for Zalgiris this season.

Olympiakos, on the contrary, suffered an 82-71 defeat at Efes in Istanbul on Thursday, to slip to a 7-4 record.

The Greek champion wasted a very positive first half, after which it advanced 41-33, as the Turkish team kept closing the gap and increasing the pressure on the Reds that only made 30 points in the second half, i.e. as many as Efes scored in the final quarter.

Sasha Vezenkov once again paced the Piraeus team with 18 points, and Giannoulis Larentzakis scored 13.

Basketball Panathinaikos Olympiakos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Home wins for Greens and Reds in Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Home wins for Greens and Reds in Euroleague

Reds succumb in Tel Aviv but Greens edge out Virtus
BASKETBALL

Reds succumb in Tel Aviv but Greens edge out Virtus

Reds take Munich, Greens crumble in Istanbul
BASKETBALL

Reds take Munich, Greens crumble in Istanbul

Greens and Reds end their Euroleague losing streaks
BASKETBALL

Greens and Reds end their Euroleague losing streaks

Home losses for the Greeks in the Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Home losses for the Greeks in the Euroleague

First loss for the Reds, fourth for the Greens
BASKETBALL

First loss for the Reds, fourth for the Greens