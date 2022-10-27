First loss for the Reds, fourth for the Greens

Olympiakos suffered its first loss this season, at home too, as Monaco got the better of the Greek champion in the Euroleague, while Panathinaikos succumbed to host Maccabi at Tel Aviv on Thursday.

The Reds have lost their unbeaten record through their 81-76 reverse at the Pece and Friendship Stadium, although they were the better team in the first half that ended 37-33 in their favor.

However a strong third quarter saw Monaco pull away thanks to the quality of Elie Okobo and Mike James as well as its supremacy in rebounds.

Olympiakos had five players in double figures, led by Shaquielle McKissic with 15 snf Sasha Vezenkov with 13.

The Piraeus team is now on a 4-1 record, while Monaco has within a few days scored two victories in Greece.

About an hour later Panathinaikos endured its fourth defeat in five games in Europe, going down 85-74 at Maccabi.

The Athens team challenged Maccabi throughout the first half, that finished 47-42, but in the second the hosts clearly outplayed Panathinaikos that had few solutions in offense.

Given that Panathinaikos as a team is primarily focused on its defense, the 85 points Maccabi scored reveal the problems the Greens faced in Israel. They must also tackle the problem of the numerous free throws missed, making only 11 out of 20.

Derrick Williams scored 17 points for the Greens and Mateusz Ponitka 12.