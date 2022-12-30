Reds trounce the Greens away for the Euroleague

In previous years after an Olympiakos victory at Panathinaikos, in the league or in the Euroleague, the Greens would sack their coach. The Reds’ thumping of the Greens at the Olympic Sports Hall on Friday does not bode well at all for Panathinaikos coach Dejan Radonjic.

Olympiakos triumphed in Euroleague’s Greek derby with a 95-71 score for its 10th consecutive victory over its “eternal rival” in all competitions.

The Greek champion outperformed its host throughout the game, leading 26-20 after the first quarter and 53-36 at half-time, to reduce the second half into a mere formality. Despite playing without its top scorer, Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiakos appeared to score at will at times, as Panathinaikos seemed unable to match its visitor.

The distance came to as much as 31 points (82-51), with the Greens containing the damage somewhat toward the end.

Moustapha Fall paced the winners with 19 points, with Isaiah Canaan adding 17, while Dwayne Bacon appeared to fight on his own for Panathinaikos, scoring 30 points.

This was a much-needed boost for Olympiakos that had started to lose ground at the top of the Euroleague table due its recent defeats. It now is on 10-6, matching fifth-placed Real Madrid, but that is just one win below the leaders.

Panathinaikos had made four wins in a row until three weeks ago, but since then it has also lost four in succession, with its record dropping to 6-10 now.