Tsitsipas sent packing by Khachanov in Miami

Men’s second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was sent packing by Karen Khachanov at the Miami Open on Tuesday.

Khachanov, seeded 14th, earned his first win over Tsitsipas in seven meetings, taking down the Greek world number three 7-6(4) 6-4 in the fourth round to end a 23-match winless run against a top-10 opponent.

Tsitsipas never found his best level against the Russian, who controlled the match with a rock-solid serve.

“They say third time is a charm, but for me it took seven times, so I’m super happy,” said Khachanov, who lost to Tsitsipas in the semi-finals of this year’s Australian Open.

“Not most importantly that I beat Stefanos, but I think with the way I’m playing… I’m just happy to continue that level.” [Reuters]

